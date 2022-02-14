Teen, 13, drowns at a beach in Cape Town | News24

A youngster, 13, drowned whereas swimming with a pal at Hout Bay Beach, Cape Town, on Sunday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responsibility crew was activated at roughly 14:35 following reviews of a drowning in progress.

The NSRI’s Hout Bay sea rescue crafts Albie Matthews and Tintswalo Phoenix have been launched, in addition to NSRI Hout Bay rescue swimmers and rescue autos, along with the City of Cape Town’s lifeguards.

“An extensive search commenced for a 13-year-old male missing in the surf. The local teenager had been swimming with a friend when he got into difficulty and disappeared underwater,” the NSRI mentioned in a press release on Sunday. The teenager was situated and recovered from shallow surf by NSRI rescue swimmers and police divers.

“The teenager was sadly declared deceased on the scene, and the physique of {the teenager} has been taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.