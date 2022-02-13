Teen, 18, missing after being swept away by rip current at Melkbosstrand | News24

An 18-year-old teen is lacking at sea.

He was a part of a gaggle of 4 who had been in problem at Sunset Beach amid a rip present.

Three of them had been rescued.

A search is underneath method at Sunset Beach in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, for an 18-year-old teen who’s believed to have been swept away by a powerful rip present.

Emergency providers and authorities responded to the scene on Saturday.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Melkbosstrand obligation coxswain Terence Lawson mentioned upon arrival they established that 4 younger males had been in problem within the surf.

“One was rescued by two bystanders – a husband and wife from Mauritius – using an NSRI pink rescue buoy, then an additional bystander had launched into the water with a bodyboard to go to the aid of two of the teenagers,” mentioned Lawson.

The 18-year-old man from Mandalay, Cape Town, remains to be lacking.

“The three casualties who were safe on the shore were assessed by paramedics. They were not injured and required no medical care,” mentioned Lawson.

Rescue craft searched within the surfline, shoreline search efforts had been performed, and a rescue helicopter performed an aerial search.

A search-and-rescue drone additionally assisted.

Lawson mentioned:

Despite an intensive search, there stays no signal of the lacking teenager. Police divers attended the scene and [they] are persevering with [with] an ongoing search. Our ideas are with the household of the lacking teenager on this tough time.

Lawson mentioned minutes earlier than the 4 boys bought into problem, two unidentified bystanders had used the NSRI pink buoy to rescue a lady who had been caught in the identical rip present.

“She was [taken] to the shore, and before her cousin could warn the four teenagers of the strong rip current, they were swept away.”

