Teen accused of murdering Voice SA singer’s relatives referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital | News24

The 15-year-old relative arrested after the deadly capturing of native singer Craig Lucas’ brother and sister-in-law, has been referred for psychiatric analysis.

Warren and Arlene Lucas have been discovered lifeless of their residence in Protea Heights per week in the past.

The teenager was launched into the care of household after his preliminary court docket look.

The 15-year-old relative arrested in reference to the deadly capturing of a Brackenfell couple associated to native singer Craig Lucas, was referred this week to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

The matter was initially set all the way down to be heard on Thursday, however was heard on an pressing foundation on Monday. The case was postponed to 13 April.

The 15-year previous faces fees of homicide. The teen was arrested after Craig’s brother Warren and his sister-in-law Arlene Lucas have been discovered lifeless of their residence in Protea Heights per week in the past.

Shortly after the arrest, the teenager was despatched for psychiatric analysis.

He was launched into the care of an in depth member of the family after his preliminary court docket look final week.

However, after his analysis at Karl Bremer Hospital, they referred him to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for a full evaluation of his psychological state.

Meanwhile, the Lucas household was making ready for a remaining farewell for the murdered couple.

On Wednesday, a memorial service was held at Arlene’s household residence in Matroosfontein.

Warren and Arlene Lucas have been murdered of their Cape Town residence. Facebook PHOTO: Facebook

The household launched particulars of the funeral anticipated to happen this weekend in Kuils River.

In a media assertion on Thursday, the household spokesperson Bridgette Brukman stated that area could be restricted, and solely household and shut buddies could be allowed to attend.

“The respective families have compiled a list. Please verify with them. Note that no media members will be allowed in the church, there will be no live streaming, and no recordings from any device will be allowed,” she stated.

