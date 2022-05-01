Teen arrested after mom reports seeing him carrying gun into school: Police

A Texas teenager was arrested Friday morning after his personal mom reported him for seemingly making an attempt to take a gun to highschool.

Police in Lubbock, Texas, confirmed the incident to native information station Everything Lubbock, reporting that the mom had been dropping her 15-year-old son off at O.L. Slaton Middle School round 9 a.m. At this time, police mentioned she then seen that her son was carrying a firearm with him and reported him to regulation enforcement.

In response, the center faculty was briefly put into lockdown whereas a number of police companies responded to the scene. The boy at one level tried to flee the scene, however was later apprehended by officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department and the South Plains Auto Theft Task Force.

“The juvenile never made it inside the building and no threat was made to the school or anyone inside the school,” a press release from the Lubbock Police Department learn, in line with Everything Lubbock. “The juvenile was located in the 3300 block of Avenue P just before 10:00 a.m. and was taken into custody.”

The boy, whose title has not been publicly disclosed as a consequence of his standing as a minor, was booked on the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. He at present faces a third-degree felony cost of “place weapon prohibited.”

“We want to reiterate no threat was made to O.L. Slaton or anyone inside the building,” the police division’s assertion continued, in line with Everything Lubbock. “The school was placed on a lock-out for a total of eight minutes. Any additional information about the lock-out will need to be directed to Lubbock ISD.”

The identification of the mom, who reported her son, has additionally not been publicly disclosed presently. It is unknown what kind of firearm her son was allegedly making an attempt to convey to highschool.

With a inhabitants of round 257,000, Lubbock is the eleventh most populous metropolis in Texas, and is situated roughly 320 miles west of Dallas.

Newsweek reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for remark.

O.L. Slaton Middle School has not been a stranger to grim information lately. In April 2017, a feminine eighth-grade scholar was discovered unresponsive behind the stage curtains within the faculty’s auditorium, in line with KCBD News. EMS employees responding to the scene had been unable to revive her and she or he was pronounced lifeless on the scene. Police on the time didn’t suspect foul play in her dying.