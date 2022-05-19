Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing 85-year-old neighbour to death | News24

The girl had been stabbed a number of instances in her house.

A 17-year-old neighbour was handed over to the police by a member of the family.

The motive for the homicide is but to be established.

A teenage boy has been arrested in reference to the homicide of an 85-year-old neighbour.

The 17-year-old was handed over to the police by a relative after they felt “something was amiss about him following the murder of their neighbour”, stated police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The neighbour’s physique was discovered at her house in Kuranta village in Bolobedu, Limpopo, on Tuesday morning.

Police discovered the girl with a number of critical accidents inside the home.

Mojapelo stated:

It appeared the assailant used a pointy object to kill the sufferer. Emergency providers had been referred to as, and the aged girl was licensed lifeless on the scene. She was recognized as Maidi Puledi Malefofane.

The motive for the incident was but to be decided, stated Mojapelo.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, stated: “We appreciate the conduct of the family member who brought the child to the police station as this will send a clear message that perpetrators of crime have to be subjected to the rule of law regardless of relationships and that offenders within our own families have to be reported to the police.”

The minor can be handled in accordance with the Child Justice Act, added Mojapelo.

