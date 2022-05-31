Teen backed for confronting “bully” half-sister over “jokes” about dead mom

A teen obtained on-line help after sharing that she confronted her half-sister for making “jokes” about her mom, who not too long ago handed away “due to drug use.”

Posting in Reddit‘s “Am I The A**hole” (AITA) discussion board below the username u/Mchappymeals222, the teen said the confrontation came about in entrance of her sister’s associates. Her dad scolded her for this; nonetheless, her stepmom stated she did “nothing wrong.”

The put up has garnered greater than 9,100 upvotes and over 500 feedback from Redditors, slamming the half-sister’s “cruel” conduct and their father for enabling it.

At the start of her put up, u/Mchappymeals222 defined that she moved in together with her father a few 12 months in the past following her mom’s loss of life. Unfortunately, the transition has been tough.

“My sister, who is only 4 months older than me, hates me because I am an affair baby,” u/Mchappymeals222. “Every day she will do things to make me feel like an alien [in] my own home. She ripped a photo I had of my mom and [stole] a necklace my mother gave me…she also will bump into me on purpose when I’m walking around the house.”

Things lastly hit a head when u/Mchappymeals222’s sister began making “jokes” about u/Mchappymeals222’s mom in entrance of some associates.

“[She said] stuff like, ‘I wouldn’t talk to her she’s only gonna end up like her mom in a few years,’ or, ‘the reason why she looks like that is because her mom used while she was pregnant,'” u/Mchappymeals222 recalled. “She also said ‘druggies like her mom don’t deserve a life anyway.'”

Upset, u/Mchappymeals222 responded: “What kind [of] evil soul makes jokes about someone’s dead mom, not just anyone but their own sister? I have not done one thing to you but you [have] done nothing but make my life miserable, I’m sorry that your dad cheated on your mom and I’m sorry that caused my existence but I’m here now so deal with it or at least leave me alone.”

Her sister ran away, accusing u/Mchappymeals222 of “ruining” her life. When u/Mchappymeals222’s dad and stepmom came upon, her father scolded her for embarrassing her sister in entrance of her associates. Her stepmom, in the meantime, argued that u/Mchappymeals222 was proper to confront her sister.

According to Meryn Callander, writer and “attachment parenting advocate,” youngsters of infidelity “often react with intense feelings of anger, anxiety, guilt, shame, sadness, and confusion.”

“They may act out, regress, or withdraw,” Callander wrote in her ebook, After His Affair: Women Rising From The Ashes Of Infidelity via Kindred Media. “They may feel pressured to win back the love of the unfaithful parent or to become the caretaker of the betrayed parent.”

While many Redditors agreed that u/Mchappymeals222’s half-sister has each proper to be indignant about her dad’s affair, additionally they agreed that she has no proper to take that anger out on u/Mchappymeals222. As a outcome, many praised u/Mchappymeals222 for standing up for herself.

“First and foremost, YOU ARE NOT TO BLAME FOR YOUR PARENTS AFFAIR. I understand why your sister is angry, but she needs to be angry at your father, not you,” wrote u/soundslikemhnamahna. “NTA [not the a**hole].”

“Your sister is a liar and a bully, your father a spineless a**hole who enables a bully because of his own guilt…NTA,” commented u/pegsper.

“NTA…your half-sister and her friends were being unbelievably cruel. I’m so sorry for your mom’s passing, and I’m sorry your dad isn’t doing more to protect you,” stated u/cassowary32.

Redditor u/fallingfaster345 added: “NTA. You stood up for yourself after a long time of being bullied that your dad didn’t do much to mitigate…Your sister can deal with your father any way she feels, but she’s displacing her feelings onto you which is completely inappropriate. Good for you for standing up for yourself.”

