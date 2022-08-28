Teen boy fights for life after being found with stab wounds

A 17-year-old boy is preventing for all times after being discovered by his brother with stab wounds in a North Perth alleyway, solely metres from his dwelling.

The teenager was discovered coated in blood in an alleyway close to North Perth’s Bourke Street on Saturday evening.

Camera Icon The teenager was discovered coated in blood in an alleyway close to North Perth’s Bourke Street on Saturday evening. Credit: Michael Traill / provided

“I found him laying down with his eyes open like he was dead,” the boy’s distressed brother informed The West Australian.

The teenager was rushed to hospital, the place he underwent an emergency operation.

Camera Icon The teenager was rushed to hospital, the place he underwent an emergency operation. Credit: Ross Swanborough / The West Australian

Detectives and uniformed officers have been seen scouring the world of the stabbing on Sunday afternoon. A police spokesman mentioned officers have been known as to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital about 10pm on Saturday after the teenager appeared with a severe stab wound to his chest.

Camera Icon A police spokesman mentioned officers have been known as to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital about 10pm on Saturday. Credit: Michael Traill / provided

“Police believe it’s linked to an earlier incident along Bourke Street in North Perth,” the spokesman mentioned.

“The victim has undergone surgery and remains in hospital.

“The investigation is ongoing.”