Teen busted with loaded gun at Times Square subway station: cops

A 17-year-old boy was arrested with a loaded gun within the Times Square subway station on Wednesday, cops stated.

The teen was caught when one other straphanger reported recognizing somebody with a gun on the northbound 2 practice platform round 2:50 p.m., authorities stated.

He was concerned in a dispute as he held the weapon, NYPD News tweeted.

Cops within the station approached him and took him into custody on scene, police stated.

He was charged with legal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct, cops stated.

“Right place, right time!” the NYPD tweet stated. “Today, @NYPDTransit officers were strategically deployed to patrol the platform at the Times Square subway station. They were alerted by a straphanger that a 17-year-old was having a dispute while holding a gun & quickly arrested him.”

The teen was one in every of three suspects nabbed on weapons possession charges in Midtown Wednesday.

Kentavon Shields, 20, of Georgia, was arrested round 8:45 a.m. by Port Authority cops on the eighth Avenue bus terminal with a loaded Cobra .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol, police stated.

Daquan Smith, 25, was arrested hours later after police discovered he had a 9 mm handgun on him whereas busting him for medication at thirty fourth Street and eighth Avenue, officers stated.