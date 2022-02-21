Teen catches giant bull shark in Sydney Harbour

A 15-year-old boy has pulled a large bull shark from Sydney Harbour, per week after the deadly Little Bay assault.

For the second time in a month, a fisherman has pulled an enormous shark from Sydney Harbour.

Teenager Addison Hodge hooked the two.8-metre bull shark whereas fishing in Middle Harbour on the weekend.

The 15-year-old advised native weblog Mosman Collective he was reeling within the shark for 45 minutes.

“The thing nearly pulled me into the water. It was insane,” he advised the publication.

He added sharks had flooded the harbour in latest months.

“It was a massive catch, that’s for sure,” he stated.

“I guess it’s proof of how healthy Sydney Harbour is. The warm currents have brought so many sharks into the harbour this year, they are everywhere.”

The teenager estimated the shark would have weighed round 140 kilos and after a few photos he helped the animal again within the harbour.

“I cut the hook and made sure we ran some water through his gills to get him moving again, he was pretty tired after a 45-minute struggle,” he stated. “I’m pretty sore in the back, shoulders and arms.”

At the beginning of the month, two younger fishermen additionally unexpectedly discovered themselves reeling in an enormous bull shark within the harbour.

Incredible footage posted to TikTok confirmed something powerful within the water take Hassan Alameri’s bait and a battle ensue as he tried to reel the catch in.

His pal might be heard laughing in disbelief.

“Look at that!” he advised Mr Alameri.

A separate video then confirmed the pair wrestling with the bull shark, estimated to be about 2.5 metres in size, by the shore after they’ve managed to carry it in.

One of the boys was even sport sufficient to raise its jaw to take a look at rows of razor-sharp tooth.

It was a spectacular scene with a backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The newest catch comes per week after Simon Nellist was killed by an awesome white shark in Little Bay, about 20km south.