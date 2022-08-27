Teen charged with setting fire to Queenslander in Brisbane’s south

A teen is accused of beginning a hearth that ripped via a Queenslander in Brisbane’s south in a single day.

The blaze broke out on the residence on Bower Street in Annerley about 11.50pm on Friday.

Six fireplace crews battled the blaze on Bower Street in Annerley in a single day. Credit:Nine News

It took eight fireplace crews greater than two hours to carry the hearth underneath management.

The giant Queenslander had been subdivided into a number of items, in keeping with a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.