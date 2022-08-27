Australia
Teen charged with setting fire to Queenslander in Brisbane’s south
A teen is accused of beginning a hearth that ripped via a Queenslander in Brisbane’s south in a single day.
The blaze broke out on the residence on Bower Street in Annerley about 11.50pm on Friday.
It took eight fireplace crews greater than two hours to carry the hearth underneath management.
The giant Queenslander had been subdivided into a number of items, in keeping with a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.
Police allege one resident intentionally set fireplace to gadgets in his unit and the flames unfold via the constructing. All the residents had been evacuated.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on the scene in a single day. He has since been charged with one rely of arson and can face Brisbane Arrests Court.