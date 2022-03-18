Teen charged with sexual abuse of 63-year-old woman during break-in

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly breaking right into a 63-year-old’s house and sexually abusing her in northern NSW.

Police have been referred to as to a house in Casino simply earlier than 3am on Thursday after studies a girl was sexually abused by an individual unknown to her.

Officers have been advised the 63-year-old girl was asleep when {the teenager} broke into her house and entered her bed room.

The 14-year-old allegedly threatened and sexually touched her earlier than fleeing by way of the again door of the house.

The girl was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for therapy the place she undertook a Sexual Assault Investigation Kit.