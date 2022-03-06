Teen electrocuted while charging phone

An adolescent has been discovered electrocuted after he left the household dinner desk to cost his cellphone and by no means got here again.

A teen was electrocuted simply moments after he left the household dinner desk to cost his cellphone.

The tragic incident came about in Maipu, Argentina, at round 8pm on February 26.

Angel Andrada, 18, requested his mother and father if he might depart the desk as his cellphone was low on battery however he by no means got here again, experiences TN.

Moments later his mother and father heard a loud noise coming from the bed room and went to research, The Sun reported.

Angel’s father discovered the younger man mendacity on the ground with seen burns on his physique and instantly carried him to his automobile and drove him to the Diego Paroissien Regional Hospital.

The teen was pronounced useless on arrival with medical doctors saying he suffered a deadly electrical shock that precipitated “burns to his neck, both wrists and his right foot”.

Investigators took statements from the teenager’s mother and father and examined the cellphone charger and electrical connections in the home.

Relatives of the younger man paid tribute to the sufferer on social media after the tragedy.

One relative mentioned: “Fly high Angel Andrada, dear nephew, and give strength to your family to help relieve them of such great pain.

“My condolences to the family, I send you a hug with all my heart.”

A police investigation continues to be ongoing.

Last September, a 14-year-old woman in Brazil died in an identical tragedy after being electrocuted whereas utilizing her hair straighteners.

It is believed she was killed immediately after an uncovered wire touched her moist hair.

This story was printed by The Sun and reproduced with permission.