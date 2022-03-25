Teen falls to death from Florida ride

Associated Press

A small, four-seat, automobile carrying six Oklahoma youngsters reportedly failed to come back to a full cease earlier than coming into an intersection the place it was hit by a big truck, killing all the teenagers, the National Transportation Safety Board stated Thursday. “Witnesses reported the (vehicle) made a ‘rolling stop’ at the stop sign and entered (the intersection),” the place it was struck Tuesday by the truck that was hauling rocks, based on an announcement from NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson. The six ladies, ages 15-17, had been in a Chevrolet Spark that’s designed to hold 4 passengers and solely two of the six had been sporting seat belts, based on a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.