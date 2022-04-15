Teen Injured In Violence-Hit Madhya Pradesh City Battles For Life

The state authorities has moved {the teenager} to a much bigger hospital in Indore

Bhopal:

Shivam Shukla, 16, caught within the communal violence through the Ram Navami celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone metropolis, is battling for his life.

The state authorities has moved {the teenager}, who has suffered extreme mind accidents, to a much bigger hospital in Indore and can pay for his therapy.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to Khargone’s district collector to provoke enquiry into April 10 assault on the boy.

Shivam was about to go away on April 11 for Dhar district to attend the April 17 marriage of elder sister Kritika, however the assault by rioters derailed his plans.

A local of Nisarpur village in neighbouring Dhar district, Shivam has been residing together with his maternal uncle’s household in Zamindar Mohalla of Khargone city since final 5 years.

He is enrolled in a diploma course in authorities polytechnic after finishing matriculation final yr in Khargone.



His grandmother, with tears in her eyes, complains that the boy had simply gone out for aarti (prayers) when there was stone pelting and received severely injured.

“I want my grandson back,” she mentioned.

Being on ventilator help for greater than two days, {the teenager} has began exhibiting indicators of restoration.

“Had the riots not happened on April 10 evening, Shivam would’ve left for our home, to join the family in preparing for sister Kritika’s marriage to a temple priest from Vadodara. The groom’s family in Gujarat has postponed the marriage and is helping us in taking care of Shivam at the hospital in Indore,” mentioned Purushottam Shukla, the boy’s father.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, the district administration and police demolished unlawful buildings of these concerned within the assault on Ram Navami procession on Sunday.

At least 24 individuals, together with six policemen, have been injured within the violence, in accordance with officers.