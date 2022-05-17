Teen juggles 3 Rubik’s cubes as he solves them in 4 minutes. Watch world record

A 19-year-old Colombian boy smashed his personal world file by juggling three Rubik’s cubes and fixing them in 4 minutes and 31.01 seconds. Angel Alvarado, who beforehand held the Guinness World Record for 4 minutes and 52.43 seconds for a similar feat, beat it in Bogota, in line with the official website of Guinness World Records.

Alvarado stated it took him 5 months of practise to learn to clear up a single dice whereas juggling, and one other 4 months to learn to clear up three cubes whereas attempting to juggle. It required lots of focus for the juggler to determine how one can maintain monitor of the three cubes as they had been shifting. Alvarado additionally expressed his delight at bringing the file to Colombia.

“It would mean a lot to me since it would be the first both juggling and speed-cubing world record of Colombia, and would be cool to be the first person who achieved that,” he stated in a press release to Guinness World Records. A YouTube video has been shared by Guinness World Records, the place Alvarado could be seen attaining this feat.

Take a have a look at it proper right here:

Since being shared on May 13, this video has obtained over 1.4 lakh views and the numbers solely maintain going up. The video additionally prompted many individuals to publish congratulatory feedback in admiration of Alvarado’s ability.

An particular person to the feedback part so as to write, “That’s impressive how strong minded he really is to make sure he doesn’t make any mistakes on turning any completed cubes wow amazing people.” “I can’t even solve one cube sitting down and staring at it much less to juggle… that was amazing. Hats off to you,” posted one other. A 3rd identified, “Absolutely amazing….can’t even imagine what’s going on inside his brain…truly remarkable.”

What are your ideas on this superb Guinness World Record?