Teen killed in KFC brawl ‘treasured gold’

An adolescent who had been working as a labourer on flood-affected houses on the NSW North Coast has been remembered as a “bright” younger man with a “lot of life in him” after he was fatally stabbed throughout a brawl over the weekend.

Police have been referred to as to Casino KFC round 5pm on Sunday following studies of a brawl, solely to search out 17-year outdated Lachlan Andrews struggling severe stab wounds.

The teenager, from Canberra, died on the scene – he was attributable to flip 18 this month.

His elder sister, Paige Dopson, launched a GoFundMe web page on Tuesday to lift cash to move her brother’s physique again to Canberra for his funeral.

Camera Icon Lachie Andrews was serving to to rebuild houses in northern NSW after the flood disaster. Facebook Credit: NCA NewsWire

Already the fundraiser has exceeded its aim, elevating greater than $11,000.

“He was strong and hard working, he overcame many life challenges over and over again always proving to us and making us proud,” Ms Dopson mentioned.

The Canberra teen left behind a pregnant girlfriend and he meant to assist increase her baby regardless of t not being his personal, Ms Dopson instructed ABC News.

Camera Icon Jemimah Lake, the pregnant girlfriend of 17-year-old Lachie Andrews, described him as her ‘angel’. Facebook Credit: NCA NewsWire

“Lachlan was such a bright person he had a lot of life in him,” she mentioned.

“There wasn’t an ounce of bad in you, you were treasured gold.”

Her fiance Jorge Fernandez shared a photograph of him lifting {the teenager} into the air at a themed party.

Camera Icon Lachie and his elder sister’s fiance, Jorge Fernandez, at a celebration. Credit: NCA NewsWire, Facebook

“Love you lil man and I wish you a safe journey to the heavens R. I. P brother I will always have you in my heart,” he mentioned.

Lachie had frolicked in Casino working as a labourer for Mike Marlor, who mentioned his household was devastated by the information.

“Heart broken to receive the news my labourer and good friend Lachie Andrews was tragically murdered yesterday in a senseless stabbing at a KFC,” Mr Marlor mentioned.

Camera Icon Lachie had labored as a labourer in Casino. Credit: NCA NewsWire, Facebook

“We will miss you little brother, you received‘t be forgotten.”

Friend Nick Hart lived with Lachie for 18 months and worked with him at Tweed Escapes, a boat tour company, on the NSW border.

“He had the most disgustingly beautiful mullet and the best future ahead of him,” Mr Hart said.

They lost their home during the disastrous floods that hit the Northern Rivers region a few months ago.

Camera Icon Lachie moved to Murwillumbah 18 months ago with friend Nick Hart. Facebook Credit: NCA NewsWire

He aided in clean-up efforts and had been working as a labourer on flood-affected homes when he was killed.

“I’ll miss you my man a lot. I‘m glad to know we had your best years together!”

Mr Hart said that the young man had plans to become a partner in his vinyl wrapping business in the coming weeks.

“He grew from a kid to a very respectful man in a short time,” he said.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged over Lachie’s alleged homicide in addition to reckless wounding and affray.