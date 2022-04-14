Teen murder accused says he was ‘blamed’

The man who’s accused of torturing and murdering an adolescent inside a Sydney sharehouse was blamed by a bunch of males who additionally took half within the grisly crime, his lawyer has argued.

Yigit Erdogan, 22, is standing trial within the NSW Supreme Court the place he has denied main a bunch of males which allegedly beat and stabbed a 17-year-old to dying earlier than burying him within the Blue Mountains.

He has pleaded not responsible to the homicide of Justin Tsang at Burwood Heights in March 2019.

The prosecution has claimed the teenager was kidnapped, tortured, murdered and buried at Jamison Lookout over a $500 dispute.

The court docket has heard the teenager was final seen alive by his household on March 11, 2019 earlier than he was reported lacking 4 days later.

One man, who can’t be recognized, who was within the Burwood Heights home on the day of the alleged homicide, informed the court docket the killing occurred round 1pm-2pm. He informed the court docket Mr Tsang’s physique, which was wrapped in plastic, was dumped round midnight earlier than making the journey again to Sydney.

Camera Icon Yigit Erdogan is standing trial within the NSW Supreme Court. Toby Zerna Credit: News Corp Australia

Camera Icon Justin Tsang was allegedly murdered on the Burwood Heights home. NSW Police Credit: Supplied

The court docket has heard the 17-year-old was stripped to his underwear earlier than Mr Erdogan – who was identified to his buddies as John – hit him with a wrench.

Mr Tsang was additionally stabbed and crushed within the head with a cricket bat.

The crown has alleged {the teenager} died in the home, with Mr Erdogan and all of the housemates cleansing up the home.

A autopsy discovered the 17-year-old had 25 stab wounds to the neck and a fractured cranium, crown prosecutor Ken McKay has informed the court docket.

His physique was found eight days after he was final seen by his household.

The witness informed the court docket on Thursday he was alerted to Mr Tsang’s dying after being informed by one of many housemates and got here out to see the teenager’s legs protruding from beneath some paper towel.

In his assertion to police, the person – who has not been charged over his position within the dying of Mr Tsang – stated throughout the clean-up he informed his buddies responsible their roles on Mr Erdogan.

He stated to officers he had at one level informed his buddies that in the event that they had been caught, to place their actions “on John”, the court docket heard on Thursday.

“Because I was scared for my friends … Just out of fear and anxiety for my friends, I told them that if we are caught, I told them to put his role, ask him to put what he did on John, as he was under the influence of prohibited drugs,” the person informed officers on the time.

“And he would not be able to remember perfectly what happened.”

Camera Icon The Burwood Heights home the place Justin Tsang was killed. Darren Leigh Roberts Credit: News Corp Australia

The man stated he made the admission to police freely and the complete account he gave was truthful.

Defence barrister Angus Webb steered to the witness the group of males had tried responsible Mr Erdogan for components of their roles.

During his opening handle to the jury earlier this week, Mr Webb steered Mr Erdogan had been concerned within the early components of the incident and the clean-up, however disputed collaborating within the alleged homicide.

“You mean it well and truly that we could blame John because he was bombed out and he wouldn’t really know what happened,” Mr Webb stated.

“That’s what you’re saying here.”

The man replied: “I was scared for myself, my friends that night.”

The trial continues.