Teen Raped, Murdered In Jharkhand, 2 Arrested: Police

A teen was raped and murdered after she was allegedly kidnapped by two males from Matwari Bhuiyan Toli in Hazaribag district, a senior police officer stated on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday and the boys, who have been aged 20 and 22 years, have been arrested after the woman’s physique was discovered close to a pond in Pakhi on Saturday morning, he stated.

Two legal professionals of Hazaribagh court docket noticed the physique and raised the alarm and knowledgeable the police.

The two have been arrested on the premise of the criticism filed with the police by her household, district superintendent of police, Manoj Ratan Chothe stated.

The accused, he stated, had kidnapped the woman who was working as a maid when she was returning house from work.

Her dad and mom, nevertheless, didn’t inform the police about her kidnapping until her physique was discovered.

The two tormentors, who hail from identical locality because the woman, have been arrested on the premise of FIR lodged by her father, who claimed that they have been recognized to his daughter and that one among them was in a relationship along with her.

They confessed that that they had killed the woman with a pointy weapon after raping her. The two additionally confessed that that they had dumped the woman’s physique within the pond on Friday to cover any proof and fled the realm, the SP stated.

They have been produced earlier than the Hazaribagh chief judicial Justice of the Peace court docket, which despatched them to jail custody.

