Teen scores after tracking Elon Musk plane

He already knocked again a proposal of $7000 from the world’s richest man, however the tech savvy teen has been rewarded in one other method.

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old college child who ran afoul of Elon Musk by working a Twitter account that tracks his non-public jet, has already parlayed the viral trade right into a profession alternative.

The tech-savvy teenager instructed the Post that Stratos Jet Charters, an US-based non-public constitution flight agency, was impressed sufficient to supply him a job on its tech growth staff.

Stratos competes within the sector with Wheels Up, WebJets and different non-public jet companies, whereas the teenager attends the University of Central Florida (UCF)

“It was pretty cool. They’re UCF alumni, so it’s pretty interesting,” Sweeney instructed the Post. “There’s just a lot of UCF that think it’s cool.”

Sweeney instructed the Post he’s “not sure” but if he’ll settle for the supply, given his different obligations. The faculty scholar famous he already works as a part-time app developer for UberJets, one other non-public constitution agency.

Stratos’s CEO Joel Thomas, a UCF alum, confirmed he has been in contact with Sweeney about working for the corporate.

Thomas toldthe Post the school scholar “showed his creativity” by creating the jet-tracking accounts. Sweeney’s information of real-time flight monitoring knowledge may assist Stratos make “more efficient inquiries of suppliers and predict flight times more accurately,” he added.

“Understanding that he is currently enrolled at UCF, Stratos is happy to work with him on a project basis, part-time or internship to help him further his educational goals,” Thomas instructed the Post.

Musk supplied $US5000 ($A7000) for Sweeney, a scholar on the University of Central Florida, to close down @ElonJet, which makes use of publicly out there knowledge to maintain tabs on the Tesla founder.

Sweeney rejected that deal, and Musk didn’t reply to his counter request for $US50,000 ($A71,000) and an internship. Musk beforehand decried comparable accounts as a “security issue”.

Aside from the @ElonJet account, Sweeney operates accounts that observe the flights of jets owned by a number of different billionaires and well-known figures, together with Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. However, he has no plans to make comparable requests of these billionaires.

“I’m not going to bother them,” Sweeney stated.

Musk reached out to Sweeney through direct message final November, asking {the teenager} to close down the monitoring bot as a result of it posed a “security risk.” The pair exchanged messages and the Tesla founder finally supplied him $US5000 ($A7000) to delete the account.

“I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” Musk stated.

Sweeney counteroffered, requesting $US50,000 ($A71,000) and an internship to delete the account. Musk stated he’d contemplate the supply, in the end determined it didn’t “feel right” to pay to close down the account and stopped responding.

The @ElonJet account has gained greater than 200,000 followers for the reason that Post and different shops reported on his direct message dialog with Musk.

However, the general public publicity seems to have rankled Musk, who has blocked Sweeney’s private Twitter account. Sweeney expressed remorse about that growth.

“He didn’t have to block me,” Sweeney stated. “I can get why he’s mad. Some of them, they don’t like the news, so if it’s all over the news, you can totally see why he would be like that.”

Sweeney stated Musk has taken some steps to make it harder to trace his non-public jet for the reason that account went viral, however the faculty scholar stated he’s nonetheless capable of do it.

“It’s a little more complicated, but it’s not crazy hard,” he added.

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission