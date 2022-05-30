Teen sensation Rune dumps Tsitsipas out of French Open
Teenage sensation Holger Rune outmuscled world No.4 and final 12 months’s French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to maneuver into the quarter-finals.
The Dane, who has improved greater than 350 locations on the planet rankings previously 15 months, joins fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz within the final eight, the primary time two youngsters have made it up to now at a grand slam since 1994.
“I have an unbelievable feeling. I was so nervous in the end,” mentioned a beaming Rune, taking part in in his first French Open. “I was very nervous. I told myself to keep at it and play my plan. I mean it is so great to still be here.
“Part of the tactic to play as aggressive as possible when he gets shorter balls he attacks them. I really liked playing the drop shots and it worked out pretty good, so I am happy.”
Loading
In the sooner sport, eighth seed Casper Ruud reached his maiden grand slam quarter-final when he downed Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Ruud will now face Rune on Wednesday.
“It feels great, it was one of my goals this year. I feel more experienced playing best of five sets,” mentioned Ruud, the primary Norwegian within the final eight at Roland Garros.
“Hubert has improved a lot on clay, he has become a dangerous player on all surfaces; he has a dangerous serve, but I did well at returning it today.”