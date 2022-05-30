Teen sensation Rune dumps Tsitsipas out of French Open

Teenage sensation Holger Rune outmuscled world No.4 and final 12 months’s French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to maneuver into the quarter-finals.

The Dane, who has improved greater than 350 locations on the planet rankings previously 15 months, joins fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz within the final eight, the primary time two youngsters have made it up to now at a grand slam since 1994.

Holger Rune after upsetting Stefanos Tsitsipas. Credit:Getty Images

“I have an unbelievable feeling. I was so nervous in the end,” mentioned a beaming Rune, taking part in in his first French Open. “I was very nervous. I told myself to keep at it and play my plan. I mean it is so great to still be here.

“Part of the tactic to play as aggressive as possible when he gets shorter balls he attacks them. I really liked playing the drop shots and it worked out pretty good, so I am happy.”