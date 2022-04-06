Teen suspect turns himself in after 3 kids, 1 adult injured in shooting

An adolescent turned himself into authorities on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in Monday night time’s taking pictures in Covington, Kentucky, that left three youngsters and an grownup injured, in response to authorities.

Covington Police stated the 17-year-old is now in custody and is charged with 4 counts of first-degree assault, one rely of first-degree rioting and possession of a handgun by a minor. His title shouldn’t be being launched as a result of he’s a minor, WCPO reported.

This is a creating story and might be up to date when extra data turns into accessible.