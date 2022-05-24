Teen to face court over stabbing murder of good Samaritan
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with homicide over the demise of a very good Samaritan who tried to intervene after a toddler’s bicycle was stolen in Perth’s southern suburbs.
Petr Levkovskiy, 42, died on Sunday evening after he was stabbed within the abdomen on Camm Avenue in Bullcreek round 10.20am.
WA Police main crime detective superintendent Leo Ricciardi mentioned the daddy had come out of his home to analyze a commotion when he noticed a bunch of younger boys distressed about considered one of their bikes being stolen by a passerby.
“[Levkovskiy] offered to assist and recover the push-bike,” he mentioned.
“He drove around the area with his wife, a short time later he believed he spotted the push-bike and a male riding it, so he approached that male and confronted him. An altercation took place and as a result the 42-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach.
“You don’t expect that something like this is going to happen when you’re just trying to assist some young kids that have had their bike stolen.
“It’s an absolute tragedy for the family and just a reminder that you need to be aware of your surroundings when you’re trying to help someone.”
The teen left the scene, sparking a police search.
He was taken into custody on Monday and charged with homicide and stealing.