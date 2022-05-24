Teen to face court over stabbing murder of good Samaritan

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with homicide over the demise of a very good Samaritan who tried to intervene after a toddler’s bicycle was stolen in Perth’s southern suburbs.

Petr Levkovskiy, 42, died on Sunday evening after he was stabbed within the abdomen on Camm Avenue in Bullcreek round 10.20am.

WA Police main crime detective superintendent Leo Ricciardi mentioned the daddy had come out of his home to analyze a commotion when he noticed a bunch of younger boys distressed about considered one of their bikes being stolen by a passerby.

“[Levkovskiy] offered to assist and recover the push-bike,” he mentioned.