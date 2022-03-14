Teen was “hunted down” in fatal and targeted Coburg North attack, police say

Police are treating a “frenzied attack” that claimed the lifetime of a youngster in Melbourne’s north within the early hours of Sunday as a focused assault on the boy.

Declan Cutler, 16, died on a residential avenue in Coburg North after allegedly being chased, crushed and stabbed a number of instances by a bunch of about six folks.

Detective Superintendent Paul O’Halloran stated Declan was at a home social gathering in Coburg about 2.40am when the group arrived on the lookout for him and his pals.

The 16-year-old ran away from the house, chased by the group in a small darkish automobile, however was unable to outrun the automobile.