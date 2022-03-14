Teen was “hunted down” in fatal and targeted Coburg North attack, police say
Police are treating a “frenzied attack” that claimed the lifetime of a youngster in Melbourne’s north within the early hours of Sunday as a focused assault on the boy.
Declan Cutler, 16, died on a residential avenue in Coburg North after allegedly being chased, crushed and stabbed a number of instances by a bunch of about six folks.
Detective Superintendent Paul O’Halloran stated Declan was at a home social gathering in Coburg about 2.40am when the group arrived on the lookout for him and his pals.
The 16-year-old ran away from the house, chased by the group in a small darkish automobile, however was unable to outrun the automobile.
The attackers caught up with him close to the intersection of Horton and Elizabeth streets, in Reservoir, the place its alleged they kicked, punched, and stabbed him a number of instances in a brutal and frenzied assault, in keeping with Superintendent O’Halloran.
“They’ve basically hunted the victim down,” he advised ABC Melbourne.
“We don’t know the motivation entirely at this stage or the identity of the offenders responsible for the attack, but the attack was certainly brutal.”
CCTV footage captured 400 metres away, shared by Nine News Melbourne, confirmed six folks sprinting down Elizabeth Street close to the time of the alleged assault.
Moments later, two extra figures ran down the road earlier than a police automobile drove previous in the other way. Two folks might then be seen trying to cover within the bushes of a close-by dwelling earlier than being picked up by a black automobile.