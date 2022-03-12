Teenage Aussie who runs like the wind a superstar in the making

After Australia’s superior efforts on the monitor in Tokyo, a younger gun has emerged to hold the baton of sprinting Down Under.

The Tokyo Olympics produced loads of memorable moments for Aussie athletes in monitor and discipline.

Whether it was Ash Maloney profitable bronze within the decathlon, Peter Bol making the 800m last, Rohan Browning stunning everybody en path to the 100m quarter finals or Riley Day working lights out to qualify for the semi-finals of the 200m, the inexperienced and gold shone brightly in Japan.

Hopefully, all are headed for additional greatness on the upcoming Commonwealth Games and World Championships this yr.

Tantalisingly, the ripple impact from performances like these additionally brings renewed enthusiasm for the game. Teenagers begin busting out strikes that make everybody take notice.

The star of the younger weapons in Australia is Queensland’s Torrie Lewis, who has the potential to be completely something.

She is already doing Raelene Boyle-esque issues on monitor at a comparable age. Boyle, after all, was an Olympic silver medalist and Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

Lewis has simply turned 17. Her coach, former Australian 100m rep Gerard Keating, describes her as “the best prospect and potentially the best sprinter I have ever seen”.

“She is the current Under-17 champion of Australia in the 100m and 200m. And her best distance in time will be the 400m,” he added.

Lewis is the one teenager in Australia to have already certified for the 100m, 200m and 400m at August’s World Junior Championships, that are crammed into this yr’s jam-packed athletics schedule.

She is ranked the third quickest teenager on this planet for 100m and second quickest for 200m. Lewis can also be on the Australian Open girls’s relay group headed for the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships later this yr.

Last weekend she ran second within the Open Queensland 100m Championship last, pipped to the road by unbeaten flyer Ella Connelly, who’s 5 years her senior. Significantly, again in third was the defending 100m Australian champion, Hana Basic.

Lewis ran 11.35sec right into a headwind, which not even Boyle might do at 17. The Queensland celebrity will head to Sydney quickly and compete within the Under-20 titles, the place she is predicted to win comfortably, and likewise run the 100m and 200m within the Open class.

These meets function Commonwealth Games and World Championship choice trials.

Only thrilling Olympian Riley Day is quicker than Lewis over 200m in Australia and each week it appears this tremendous teen is getting quicker and quicker.

Lewis continues to be in highschool and has simply signed on with a sponsor to advertise an energy-enhancing tea drink known as E-Tea.

“I’m a high level celiac so this tea, which is gluten free is ideal and I am just so thankful for people wanting to help me,” she stated.

Lewis’ humility, alongside along with her plain expertise, are an ideal combine for drawing the correct of consideration to herself. Apparel firm Under Armour sponsors her too and {the teenager}’s star is about to rise.

Lewis is already one thing particular however we shouldn’t anticipate miracles immediately. She’s solely 17 in any case, and has loads of enchancment in her. The good factor is she has time on her facet.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah is 30 and legendary fellow a number of Olympic medallist Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is 35. Maturity is without doubt one of the key parts to sprinting success, and Lewis’ journey is barely simply getting began.

“The upcoming schedule means she can run at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the World Junior Championships where she would be one of the favourites, but it is tight,” stated coach Keating.

Meanwhile, in South Australia there’s a lanky lad of 18 named Aidan Murphy who boasts a pedigree that in horce racing phrases would see him thought-about a blue-blood. His mom was an Australian rep, additionally a sprinter working below her maiden identify of Tania Van Heer the place she twice gained Commonwealth Games medals.

And Murphy is one thing very particular. He runs 200m and already this season has bettered the 38-year-old Under-20 National file for the journey that was held by the good Olympian Fred Martin.

Murphy is untouchable at 200m and has run 20.41sec — which for his age is phenomenal and for open 200m sprinting makes him a powerful Commonwealth Games last hope.

“It is great to get that time over and done with – I have been looking at that for a long time and to do it here at the State Champs means a lot to me,” he stated of his blistering run within the South Australian Open 200m last.