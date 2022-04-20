Teenage girl killed in Mornington Peninsula crash

Police are investigating after a teenage lady was struck and killed by a automobile whereas strolling on a highway at Mornington Peninsula.

Investigators from the main collision unit consider the 15-year-old from Caulfield South was strolling alongside Fultons Road, on the outskirts of Baxter, about 7.45pm on Tuesday when she was hit.

Police on the scene of the crash on Fultons Road on Tuesday night. Credit:Nine News Melbourne

A person who was on the scene on the time, however requested to stay nameless, mentioned {the teenager} was about to cross the highway with two different ladies when the automobile “came out of nowhere”.

He mentioned the automobile narrowly missed the opposite two ladies earlier than putting the 15-year-old and throwing her a number of metres ahead.