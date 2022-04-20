Teenage girl killed in Mornington Peninsula crash
Police are investigating after a teenage lady was struck and killed by a automobile whereas strolling on a highway at Mornington Peninsula.
Investigators from the main collision unit consider the 15-year-old from Caulfield South was strolling alongside Fultons Road, on the outskirts of Baxter, about 7.45pm on Tuesday when she was hit.
A person who was on the scene on the time, however requested to stay nameless, mentioned {the teenager} was about to cross the highway with two different ladies when the automobile “came out of nowhere”.
He mentioned the automobile narrowly missed the opposite two ladies earlier than putting the 15-year-old and throwing her a number of metres ahead.
“They must have been at Woolworths because they had groceries and the girl who got hit must have been holding the bag because there were groceries and food on the road and everything,” he mentioned.
He mentioned one other witness, who recognized as a nurse, started doing CPR on the 15-year-old, however she died on the scene.
“It was very traumatising,” he mentioned.
Police mentioned the driving force, a 19-year-old girl from Aspendale Gardens, stopped on the scene and helps police with their investigation.