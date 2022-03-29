Teenager charged over death of Springvale mother of five

A youngster has been charged over her alleged function within the death of mother-of-five Angela Huata, whose physique was discovered inside a property in Melbourne’s south-east final month.

Homicide squad detectives arrested an 18-year-old girl on Tuesday and later charged her with being an adjunct to a severe indictable offence.

Homicide detectives have charged one other individual over the demise of a Springvale mom. Credit:Nine News

The teenager is the second individual to be charged in relation to Ms Huata’s demise.

Tia Minhinnick, 20, was arrested within the Melbourne CBD and charged with one depend of homicide on February 14.