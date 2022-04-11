Teenager dies after being stabbed in the chest at Royal Easter Show

A teen has died after he was stabbed within the chest throughout a combat at Sydney’s Royal Easter Show on Monday night time.

Paramedics had been known as to Sydney Showground at about 8pm, the place they discovered a 17-year-old boy with a stab wound to his chest and a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound to his leg.

The older boy was handled on the scene earlier than he was taken to Westmead Hospital in essential situation. Despite the efforts of emergency providers, he couldn’t be saved.

The second boy was initially handled by St John Ambulance earlier than he was additionally taken to hospital.

One individual was arrested on the scene, with photos on social media exhibiting a male sitting on the bottom surrounded by police, his bloodied palms handcuffed behind his again.