Teenager dies after stabbing incident outside Durban school | News24

A teen has died after a violent altercation exterior his faculty in Durban.

He was rushed to hospital however died of his accidents.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in reference to the homicide.

A 15-year-old boy died after being stabbed within the abdomen throughout a violent altercation with a fellow pupil exterior a Durban faculty on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police stated a case of homicide was being investigated by the Pinetown police following the incident.

“It is alleged that at approximately 14:45 a male, aged 16, had an altercation with a 15-year-old boy in Fifth Avenue, Ashley, Pinetown. The 16-year-old allegedly stabbed the 15-year-old in the stomach once after having a verbal altercation,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala stated.

Emer-G-Med Paramedics’ Kyle van Reenen stated emergency employees responded to experiences of a stabbing exterior the varsity.

“On arrival at the scene, a 15-year-old male was found to have sustained a stab wound to his abdomen and was in a critical condition.”

Van Reenen stated superior life help intervention was wanted to stabilise him, earlier than he was positioned on a mechanical ventilator to assist him breathe. He was then transported to a close-by hospital.

Gwala stated the boy later died of his accidents.

“The 16-year-old [has been] arrested and is in police custody. The knife used was seized by police. He will appear in court next week,” Gwala added.