Teenager stabbed to death in Sydney’s west
A 16-year-old boy is useless and a police investigation beneath manner after a deadly stabbing in Ropes Crossing in Sydney’s west on Friday evening.
“Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive, Ropes Crossing, shortly before 3am [on Saturday] and found a 16-year-old boy suffering a stab wound,” police mentioned in an announcement on Saturday morning.
“Officers from Mt Druitt Police Area Command performed CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, the boy died at the scene.”
Mount Druitt detectives and the State Crime Command’s murder squad will examine.
The stabbing is just not believed to be a home violence incident.
Police are scheduled to handle the media in regards to the incident at 9.30am AEST on Saturday.
More to come back
The Morning Edition e-newsletter is our information to the day’s most vital and fascinating tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.