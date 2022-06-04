Teenager stabbed to death in Sydney’s west

A 16-year-old boy is useless and a police investigation beneath manner after a deadly stabbing in Ropes Crossing in Sydney’s west on Friday evening.

“Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive, Ropes Crossing, shortly before 3am [on Saturday] and found a 16-year-old boy suffering a stab wound,” police mentioned in an announcement on Saturday morning.

“Officers from Mt Druitt Police Area Command performed CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, the boy died at the scene.”

Mount Druitt detectives and the State Crime Command’s murder squad will examine.

The stabbing is just not believed to be a home violence incident.