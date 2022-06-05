Teenager thrown to ground, kicked in Queen St Mall attack
A teenage boy was allegedly thrown to the bottom, kicked and sat on after an argument in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall.
Police have been investigating the alleged assault, which concerned three 15-year-old boys, on Saturday evening.
Officers mentioned preliminary data instructed two boys approached a 15-year-old within the mall about 8pm, once they received into an argument.
The pair threw the boy to the bottom, kicked him and sat on him earlier than operating from the scene, police mentioned.
The teenager was handled on the scene for severe accidents earlier than being taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.
The two alleged attackers, a boy from Slacks Creek and one from Redbank Plains, have been being questioned by police.
Officers have urged anybody with details about the incident to contact them.