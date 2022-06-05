Teenager thrown to ground, kicked in Queen St Mall attack

A teenage boy was allegedly thrown to the bottom, kicked and sat on after an argument in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall.

Police have been investigating the alleged assault, which concerned three 15-year-old boys, on Saturday evening.

Two boys approached a 15-year-old within the mall about 8pm, once they received into an argument. Credit:Tertius Pickard

The pair threw the boy to the bottom, kicked him and sat on him earlier than operating from the scene, police mentioned.