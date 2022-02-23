Teen’s shock over hooking massive shark

A 15-year-old boy who pulled an enormous bull shark from Sydney Harbour stated he didn’t count on to catch something on his fishing journey.

A young person was in full “shock” when he realised he had caught a large bull shark in Sydney Harbour.

Addison Hodge was fishing in Middle Harbour on the weekend when he hooked the two.8m shark and spent 45 minutes reeling it in.

The 15-year-old stated he was in whole “shock” when he realised what was on the tip of his fishing line.

“I had never caught anything like it,” he instructed Sunrise.

“It was a pretty crazy experience, we were not expecting to get anything that big. We hardly expected to catch anything at all.”

Addison had solely purchased his fishing rod two weeks earlier than catching the bull shark.

The 15-year-old has gone viral since a video of him with the shark was posted on-line.

While he stated he wasn’t fearful when he put his hand into the water, Addison stated it was “pretty cool” to see a shark up shut.

“There are always sharks in the harbour but to have one beside the boat is pretty cool,” he stated.

“It was pretty huge … I was not expecting it to be that big.”

Addison instructed native weblog Mosman Collective that he was practically pulled into the water by the “insane” shark.

“It was a massive catch, that’s for sure,” he stated.

“I guess it’s proof of how healthy Sydney Harbour is. The warm currents have brought so many sharks into the harbour this year, they are everywhere.”

The teenager stated sharks had been flooding the harbour in latest months and estimated the bull shark he caught weighed about 140kg.

After getting some photographs and movies with the shark, Addison helped put the animal again within the harbour regardless of its weight.

“I cut the hook and made sure we ran some water through his gills to get him moving again. He was pretty tired after a 45-minute struggle,” he stated.

“I’m pretty sore in the back, shoulders and arms.”

The catch got here only a week after Simon Nellist was killed by an awesome white shark in Little Bay, about 20km south of the place Addison was fishing.