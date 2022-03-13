Tehran denies involvement in missile attack near US compound in Irbil

As many as 12 missiles struck close to a sprawling US consulate complicated within the northern Iraqi metropolis of Irbil on Sunday, in what the US and Iraqi officers mentioned was a strike launched from neighbouring Iran.

No accidents have been reported within the assault, which marked a major escalation between the US and Iran. Hostility between the longtime foes has typically performed out in Iraq, whose authorities is allied with each international locations.

An Iraqi official in Baghdad initially mentioned a number of missiles had hit the US consulate in Irbil and that it was the goal of the assault.

Later, Lawk Ghafari, the top of Kurdistan’s international media workplace, mentioned not one of the missiles had struck the US facility however that areas across the compound had been hit.

The US defence official mentioned it was nonetheless unsure precisely what number of missiles have been fired and the place they landed. A second official mentioned there was no harm at any US authorities facility and that there was no indication the goal was the consulate constructing, which is new and at present unoccupied. Both officers spoke on the situation of anonymity.

Iran rejects accusations for assault

The assault got here a number of days after Iran mentioned it will retaliate for an Israeli strike close to Damascus that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard.

On Sunday, Iran’s state-run IRNA information company quoted Iraqi media acknowledging the assaults in Irbil, with out saying the place they originated.

An Iranian spokesperson rejected the accusation that Iran was behind the Irbil assault. Mahmoud Abbaszadeh, Iran’s parliamentary committee on nationwide safety and international coverage spokesman, mentioned the allegation couldn’t be confirmed thus far.

“If Iran decides to take revenge […] it will be very, very serious, strong, obvious,” he mentioned in an interview with an area information web site.

The missile barrage coincided with regional tensions. Negotiations in Vienna over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal hit a “pause” over Russian calls for about sanctions focusing on Moscow for its conflict on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Iran suspended its secret Baghdad-brokered talks to defuse yearslong tensions with regional rival Saudi Arabia after it carried out the biggest identified mass execution in its fashionable historical past with over three dozen Shiites killed.

The Iraqi safety officers mentioned there have been no casualties from the Irbil assault, which occurred after midnight and brought about materials harm within the space. They spoke on the situation of anonymity consistent with rules.

One Iraqi official mentioned the ballistic missiles have been fired from Iran with out elaborating. He mentioned the projectiles have been the Iranian-made Fateh-110, doubtless fired in retaliation for the 2 Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria.

US presence in Iraq aggravates Tehran

US forces stationed at Irbil’s airport compound have come below hearth from rocket and drone assaults up to now.

Tensions spiked after a January 2020 US drone strike close to the Baghdad airport killed a prime Iranian common.

In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles on the al-Asad airbase, the place US troops have been stationed. More than 100 service members suffered traumatic mind accidents within the blasts.

More just lately, Iranian proxies are believed accountable for an assassination try late final 12 months on Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

And officers have mentioned they imagine Iran was behind the October drone assault on the army outpost in southern Syria the place American troops are based mostly. No US personnel have been killed or injured within the assault.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted: “The aggression which targeted the dear city of Irbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people.”

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled area, condemned the assault. In a Facebook submit, he mentioned Irbil “will not bow to the cowards who carried out the terrorist attack.”