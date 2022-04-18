Tehran’s envoy says 28 Iranian prisoners in Qatar to be transferred to Iran

The Emir of Qatar has agreed to the switch of 28 Iranian prisoners held within the Gulf state to Iran, Tehran’s envoy to Doha mentioned on Sunday.

“We are pleased to announce that following the visit of [Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi] to Qatar, the Emir of Qatar agreed to issue a decree transferring 28 Iranian prisoners to Iran,” Hamidreza Dehghani, Iran’s ambassador to Qatar, wrote on Twitter.

“Throughout the past month, we have been preparing the case and obtaining the consent of the prisoners for transfer,” Dehghani mentioned, with out offering any additional particulars.

Raisi visited Doha in February the place he met with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad. The two international locations, which share good relations, signed a number of bilateral cooperation offers throughout the Iranian president’s go to.

