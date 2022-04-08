Telangana Chief Justice Seen Giving Traffic Cop A Bouquet. Read Why

Social media customers have appreciated the Chief Justice’s gesture.

Hyderabad:

Impressed by a house guard’s exemplary dedication to his work, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Satish Chandra Sharma, was seen felicitating the visitors official on Friday.

Justice Sharma, 59, had seen Ashraf Ali, from Abids Traffic Police Station, delivering his providers with utmost sincerity, throughout his common commute to the High Court. And to spice up Mr Ali’s morale, he determined to cease his automobile and admire his dedication.

An picture of the impromptu felicitation exhibits Mr Ali receiving the bouquet from Justice Sharma.

Several social media customers have appreciated the Chief Justice’s gesture.

“Splendid gentleman, our Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to do such a wonderful act. Imagine how great and proud the cop must be still feeling,” wrote a consumer.

Another stated, “Such humility was unexpected, yet inspiring. A big salute to both.”

Justice Sharma took over as Telangana High Court Chief Justice in October 2021. Previously, he served because the Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.