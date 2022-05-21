Telangana Minister KTR’s Big Investment Push At UK Meet With Expatriates

London: Telangana’s KTR thanked the expatriates for his or her continued assist.

London:

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday addressed the Indian expatriates at a “Meet and Greet” occasion in London and highlighted the achievements of the Telangana authorities prior to now eight years.

Minister Mr Rao, referred to as KTR, said that the members of the Indian expatriates have supported the Telangana motion and have at all times promoted the state wherever they’re on the planet.

He additionally thanked the expatriates for his or her continued assist.

Further, KTR mentioned that the Telangana delegation had fruitful conferences with heads of varied firms in the course of the official go to.

“My job is to promote Telangana and bring investment and create jobs for the people of Telangana. We will establish deeper connections with the UK in the days to come,” he added.

“If you are thinking of setting up your company in Telangana, I urge you to think of setting up your offices in tier II towns and not just Hyderabad,” the Telangana minister mentioned.

“Contribute back to your motherland by supporting us in the creation of wealth, and employment opportunities, and ensure we motivate others back home. Let’s ensure the growth story continues,” KTR mentioned.

The minister talked about that the Telangana authorities has already inaugurated IT Towers in Khammam, and Karimnagar and can quickly inaugurate IT Towers in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad.

He additionally added that there’s a nice IT sector presence in Warangal.

KTR highlighted that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was constructed in lower than 4 years and is offering water for irrigation to lakhs of acres. He said that KLIP is the world’s largest raise irrigation undertaking and everybody ought to really feel proud that it’s in India.

He additionally said that the world’s largest Amazon campus is located in Hyderabad. He mentioned, “Google, Facebook, Micron, Apple, Qualcomm, Uber, Salesforce, and Novartis – all of their second largest campuses are in Hyderabad and they all have come in the last six years. They have chosen Telangana because of its stable leadership and able governance.”

The minister mentioned that Telangana’s per capita earnings was Rs 1,24,000 in 2014, which had risen by 130 per cent to Rs 2,78,000 in seven years.

“GSDP was 5.6 lakh crore rupees in 2014. And today it is 11.54 lakh crore rupees now. These are the numbers given by the Ministry of statistics and program implementation of the Government of India,” he added.

“Telangana is the 11th largest state geographically and 12th largest as per population. But according to the Reserve Bank of India, Telangana today has emerged as the 4th largest contributor to India’s economic growth,” Minister KTR mentioned.

In his closing remarks, KTR mentioned, “Let us all set aside our differences and come together to work for the progress of India and Telangana.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)