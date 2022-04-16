Telangana Rashtra Samithi To Celebrate Foundation Day On April 27

Okay Chandrashekhar Rao has determined to conduct the TRS Foundation Day celebrations on April 27

New Delhi:

Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and Chief Minister Okay Chandrashekhar Rao has determined to conduct the TRS Foundation Day celebrations on April 27 the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. KCR has directed get together leaders and representatives to be current on the assembly by 10 am.

The representatives who would attend the occasion are: state cupboard ministers, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, MLCs, MLAs, TRS state government, company chairpersons, district get together unit presidents, zilla parishad chairpersons, DCCB and DCMS chairpersons, district library presidents, district Rythu Bandhu Samithi heads, ladies coordinators, ZPTC members, municipal mayors and chairpersons, Mandal Parishad presidents, city and mandal get together unit chiefs and Agricultural Market Committee chairpersons.

Former ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs are additionally invited as particular invitees.

The TRS Foundation Day programme schedule is as follows:

All representatives and invitees will attain the programme venue, HICC, by 10 am on April 27. The registration of delegates will begin between 10 am and 11 am.

KCR will arrive on the venue by 11.05 am. He will kickstart the Foundation Day celebrations by hoisting the get together flag. Later, he’ll ship the welcome deal with and Introduce 11 resolutions.

The assembly will debate on the resolutions and undertake them. It will probably be continued and concluded at 5 pm.