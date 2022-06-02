Telangana Suffered “Extreme Misgovernance” By KCR’s Party: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi at present stated Telangana has “suffered extreme misgovernance” by the ruling TRS

New Delhi:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at present stated Telangana was born out of individuals’s aspirations for a greater future, nevertheless it has “suffered extreme misgovernance” by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi beneath Chief Minister KCR within the final eight years.

On Telangana’s formation day, Rahul Gandhi reiterated the Congress’s dedication in the direction of constructing it right into a mannequin state and guaranteeing prosperity of all, together with farmers, employees and the poor.

“India’s youngest state, Telangana, was born out of people’s aspirations for a better future. I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana,” Rahul Gandhi stated on Twitter utilizing hashtag #TelanganaFormationDay.

“In the last 8 years, Telangana has suffered extreme misgovernance by TRS. On Telangana Formation Day, I want to reaffirm Congress’ commitment to building a glorious Telangana, a model state focused on bringing prosperity especially to farmers, workers, poor and common people,” he stated.

Telangana was shaped at the present time through the Congress-led UPA authorities after The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was handed in parliament in February 2014.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)