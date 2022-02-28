Telangana’s KCR Signs Up Prashant Kishor Ahead Of State Polls: Sources

Sources mentioned Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy crew IPAC is working for KCR

Election strategist Prashant Kishor reportedly met Okay Chandrasekhar Rao at his farm home exterior Hyderabad over the weekend, setting off hypothesis amid the Telangana Chief Minister’s efforts to cobble a entrance in opposition to the BJP forward of the 2024 common elections.

Telangana is heading for meeting polls in December subsequent yr, through which Mr Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi is hoping for a 3rd straight time period in energy.

Sources mentioned Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy crew IPAC is working for KCR and a proper contract has additionally been signed, although its particulars usually are not identified but.

Mr Kishor is credited with efficiently dealing with the marketing campaign of MK Stalin-led DMK in Tamil Nadu and YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Karnataka.

The IPAC chief, whose ties with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has been topic of intense hypothesis, additionally met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not too long ago for lunch. Though Mr Kishor dismissed it as an off-the-cuff assembly, reviews of his strained ties with Ms Banerjee and Mr Kumar’s previous efforts to maintain ally BJP in test within the state, have added additional dimensions to the problem.

The IPAC — which has been dealing with Ms Banerjee’s efforts to increase and purchase a pan-India enchantment — has been caught within the crossfire between her and her more and more bold nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Sources near I-PAC, nonetheless, dismissed reviews of rift with the Chief Minister.

Ms Banerjee can also be one of many regional leaders Mr Rao has been cultivating for his anti-BJP entrance, together with Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar and Janata Dal Secular patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

Popular actor Prakash Raj — identified for his robust anti-BJP views — was additionally current throughout Mr Kishor’s go to to the TRS authorities’s flagship Kaleswaram mission throughout his keep in Telangana.

Prakash Raj’s presence got here as a shock throughout Mr Rao’s latest go to to Mumbai, when he met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. It set off hypothesis that TRS will nominate Prakash Raj to the Rajya Sabha to successfully pitch its views on the nationwide stage.

Sources near Mr Raj have confirmed that he can be taking part in a political position and a proper announcement is predicted quickly.

Mr Raj had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha from Bengaluru as an Independent.