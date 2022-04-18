Telangana’s Ruling TRS Under Pressure After Three Suicides

Telangana’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been pushed on the backfoot after two incidents of suicide. State minister KT Rama Rao who was to journey to Khammam on Monday reportedly most well-liked to postpone his journey amid widespread protests.

On April 14, BJP activist Sai Ganesh — a resident of Khammam — tried suicide in entrance of an area police station after a case was filed in opposition to him for constructing a flag pole base with out permission. When he had gone to lodge a grievance with the police, an area corporator’s husband, Sai Prasanna, had demolished the flag pole base he constructed.

While being taken to hospital after he consumed pesticide, Sai Ganesh — a driver — alleged that “for no fault of his” 16 police instances have been filed in opposition to him on the behest of a minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and another TRS leaders. He died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sai Ganesh, who was additionally the district convenor for the Bharatiya Mazdoor Union, had a number of run-ins up to now with the minister. BJP leaders allege that instances have been filed in opposition to Sai Ganesh for exposing alleged corruption by way of social media posts.

The similar day, 35-year-old Gangam Santosh and his mom Padma set themselves ablaze at a lodge in Kamareddy after posting movies on Facebook, accusing TRS leaders in Ramayampet of harassment over the past 18 months.

In the movies, they named and put up photographs of all of the alleged perpetrators, together with Ramayampet Municipal chairperson Palle Jitender Goud, 5 different TRS leaders and Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy.

Breaking down a number of instances, they stated of their video: “At least after our death, please bring them to book and do justice”.

In an extended observe, Santosh stated he was “financially ruined” by the municipal and advertising yard chairpersons. The inspector, he alleged, had taken his cellphone in November 2020 (to research a case that was subsequently dismissed) and had stolen private data. He handed on this data to others, who misused it, Santosh alleged.

The police have filed instances of abetment in opposition to all these named by the 2. A senior police officer has been ordered to probe the allegations. “There are many allegations made. All of them need to be examined. We are collecting evidence. So no arrests have been made so far,” Kamareddy SP Srinivas Reddy told NDTV.

Sai Ganesh was to get married next month and his grandmother blamed Telangana’s transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and another local leader, Sai Prasanna, against whom she has filed cases of abetment.

Leaders of the BJP and the Congress have demanded that a case of abetment be filed against Telangana minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay, who is on his Praja Sangrama Yatra, tweeted that the party activist had died by suicide after being “harassed by Minister Puvvada Ajay, TRS goons and police in Khammam district”.

“We demand that an try to homicide case be filed in opposition to these liable for dying,” his tweet learn.