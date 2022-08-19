Telecom Minister Asks Service Providers to Prepare for 5G Rollout

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday requested telecom service suppliers to gear up for the 5G launch publish the issuance of spectrum allocation letters. In a primary, the Department of Telecom (DoT) issued spectrum project letters on the identical day the profitable bidders of radio waves made upfront funds.

“5G Update: Spectrum assignment letter issued. Requesting TSPs to prepare for 5G launch,” Vaishnaw wrote on Twitter. The DoT has obtained cost of round Rs 17,876 crore from service suppliers — Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for the spectrum they gained in a latest public sale.

5G replace: Spectrum project letter issued. Requesting TSPs to arrange for 5G launch. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 18, 2022

The nation’s largest ever public sale of telecom spectrum obtained a document Rs 1.5 lakh crore value of bids, with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio cornering almost half of all of the airwaves bought with an Rs 87,946.93 crore bid.

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal stated that his firm Bharti Airtel obtained a spectrum allocation letter inside just a few hours of creating an upfront cost to the DoT.

“In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with DoT, this is a first! Business as it should be. Leadership at work-Right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a Change! Change that can transform this nation – power its dreams to be a developed nation,” Mittal stated.

Airtel acquired 19,867.8 MHz spectrum by securing a pan-India footprint of three.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands and chosen buy of radio waves within the low and mid-band spectrum for Rs 43,039.63 crore.

“Airtel paid Rs 8,312.4 crore towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter for the designated frequency bands within hours.

“E band allocation was given together with spectrum as promised. No Fuss, No Follow Up, No operating across the corridors and No tall claims. This is ease of doing enterprise at work in its full glory,” Mittal said.

Airtel has said that it will launch the 5G service this month.

While all telecom operators have opted to make payments in 20 annual instalments, Bharti Airtel paid Rs 8,312.4 crore equivalent to four annual instalments.

Reliance Jio has made payments of Rs 7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs 1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks Rs 18.94 crore.

Gautam Adani’s group has placed bids worth Rs 211.86 crore for 400 MHz in a band that is not used for offering public telephony services.

“On August 8, 2022, Adani Data Networks Ltd made a cost of Rs 18.9 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (Wireless Planning & Coordination Wing). This is the primary of 20 equal annual instalments,” Adani Group spokesperson said.

Ficci Senior Vice President Subhrakant Panda said the ease, speed and transparency of the 5G spectrum auction process is a live example of much-improved ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said that approval processes across central ministries are getting speedier and more seamless.

“A sequence of facilitative reforms, geared toward rationalisation and digitisation of regulatory processes and procedures, have began yielding outcomes on the floor degree. The reform measures embody all the life cycle of a enterprise, from begin to exit, coping with all essential elements of ease of doing enterprise,” CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said that India’s ease of doing business, as explicitly evident in the seamless and expeditious auction and allocation of the 5G spectrum, has improved significantly in the last few years.

“A sequence of reforms, coupled with a clear regulatory setting below the dynamic management of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resulted in an EODB, which is being famous by international and home buyers,” Sood stated.