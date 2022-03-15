Telegram is the app of choice in the war in Ukraine despite experts’ privacy concerns

toggle caption Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Artem Kliuchnikov and his household fled Ukraine simply days earlier than the Russian invasion.

Now safely in France together with his partner and three of his kids, Kliuchnikov scrolls by Telegram to be taught concerning the devastation occurring in his house nation.

“Like the bombing of the maternity ward in Mariupol,” he mentioned, “Even before it hits the news, you see the videos on the Telegram channels.”

He provides: “Telegram has become my primary news source.”

As the conflict in Ukraine rages, the messaging app Telegram has emerged because the go-to place for unfiltered reside conflict updates for each Ukrainian refugees and more and more remoted Russians alike.

What distinguishes the app from rivals is its use of what is often called channels: Public or personal feeds of pictures and movies that may be arrange by one particular person or a corporation. The channels have turn out to be well-liked with on-the-ground journalists, support staff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who broadcasts on a Telegram channel. The channels could be adopted by a vast variety of individuals. Unlike Facebook, Twitter and different well-liked social networks, there is no such thing as a promoting on Telegram and the stream of data is just not pushed by an algorithm.

Andrey, a Russian entrepreneur dwelling in Brazil who, fearing retaliation, requested that NPR not use his final title, mentioned Telegram has turn out to be one of many few locations Russians can entry unbiased information concerning the conflict.

“There are several million Russians who can lift their head up from propaganda and try to look for other sources, and I’d say that most look for it on Telegram,” he mentioned.

Telegram, which does little policing of its content material, has additionally turned a hub for Russian propaganda and misinformation. Many pro-Kremlin channels have turn out to be well-liked, alongside accounts of journalists and different unbiased observers.

“Russians are really disconnected from the reality of what happening to their country,” Andrey mentioned. “So Telegram has become essential for understanding what’s going on to the Russian-speaking world.”

Founder Pavel Durov says tech is supposed ‘to set you free’

Telegram was based in 2013 by two Russian brothers, Nikolai and Pavel Durov.

Pavel, Telegram’s CEO, is called “the Russian Mark Zuckerberg,” for co-founding VKontakte, which is Russian for “in touch,” a Facebook imitator that turned the nation’s hottest social networking website.

In 2014, Durov fled the country after allies of the Kremlin took management of the social networking website most know simply as VK. Russia’s intelligence company had requested Durov to show over the information of anti-Kremlin protesters. Durov refused to take action.

“And that set off kind of a battle royale for control of the platform that Durov eventually lost,” mentioned Nathalie Maréchal of the Washington advocacy group Ranking Digital Rights.

In a message on his Telegram channel lately recounting the episode, Durov wrote: “I lost my company and my home, but would do it again – without hesitation.”

After fleeing Russia, the brothers based Telegram as a technique to talk outdoors the Kremlin’s orbit. They now run it from Dubai, and Pavel Durov says it has greater than 500 million month-to-month lively customers.

In 2018, Russia banned Telegram though it reversed the prohibition two years later.

toggle caption Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Durov, a billionaire who embraces an all-black wardrobe and is usually in comparison with the character Neo from “the Matrix,” funds Telegram by his private wealth and debt financing. And regardless of being one of many world’s hottest tech firms, Telegram reportedly solely has about 30 staff who defer to Durov for many main choices concerning the platform.

“He has kind of an old-school cyber-libertarian world view where technology is there to set you free,” Maréchal mentioned.

Just days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Durov wrote that Telegram was “increasingly becoming a source of unverified information,” and he frightened concerning the app getting used to “incite ethnic hatred.”

He floated the thought of limiting using Telegram in Ukraine and Russia, a suggestion that was met with fierce opposition from customers. Shortly after, Durov backed off the thought.

Some privateness consultants say Telegram is just not safe sufficient

Despite Telegram’s origins, its strategy to customers’ safety has privateness advocates frightened.

Messages will not be absolutely encrypted by default. That means the corporate may, in concept, entry the content material of the messages, or be compelled at hand over the information on the request of a authorities.

“There is a significant risk of insider threat or hacking of Telegram systems that could expose all of these chats to the Russian government,” mentioned Eva Galperin with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which has referred to as for Telegram to enhance its privateness practices.

Recently, Durav wrote on his Telegram channel that customers’ proper to privateness, in gentle of the conflict in Ukraine, is “sacred, now more than ever.”

Individual messages could be absolutely encrypted. But the person has to activate that operate. It’s not computerized, as it’s on Signal and WhatsApp.

The gold normal of encryption, often called end-to-end encryption, the place solely the sender and one that receives the message are in a position to see it, is on the market on Telegram solely when the Secret Chat operate is enabled. Voice and video calls are additionally utterly encrypted.

But as a result of group chats and the channel options will not be end-to-end encrypted, Galperin mentioned person privateness is doubtlessly underneath menace.

“There are a lot of things that Telegram could have been doing this whole time. And they know exactly what they are and they’ve chosen not to do them. That’s why I don’t trust them,” she mentioned.

But Telegram says individuals wish to preserve their chat historical past once they get a brand new telephone, they usually like having an information backup that can sync their chats throughout a number of units. And that’s the reason they let individuals select whether or not they need their messages to be encrypted or not. When not turned on, although, chats are saved on Telegram’s companies, that are scattered all through the world. But it has “disclosed 0 bytes of user data to third parties, including governments,” Telegram states on its website.

“The argument from Telegram is, ‘You should trust us because we tell you that we’re trustworthy,'” Maréchal mentioned. “It’s really in the eye of the beholder whether that’s something you want to buy into.”

But Kliuchnikov, the Ukranian now in France, mentioned he’ll use Signal or WhatsApp for delicate conversations, however questions round privateness on Telegram don’t give him pause in relation to sharing details about the conflict.

“We as Ukrainians believe that the truth is on our side, whether it’s truth that you’re proclaiming about the war and everything else, why would you want to hide it?,” he mentioned.