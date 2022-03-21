Telegram overtakes WhatsApp as Russia’s top messaging app

Telegram has overtaken WhatsApp to turn out to be Russia’s hottest messaging device, the cell operator Megafon stated on Monday, with Russians flocking to the service as Moscow restricts some digital providers.

WhatsApp proprietor Meta Platforms Inc is embroiled in a Russian court docket case, with prosecutors searching for to label it an “extremist organization,” and authorities have actively promoted Telegram as they’ve banned different overseas platforms similar to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia’s navy operation in Ukraine has added gas to a simmering dispute between overseas digital platforms and Moscow.

Megafon, considered one of Russia’s 4 essential telecoms operators, stated its evaluation of cell web site visitors confirmed that Telegram’s share had jumped to 63 p.c within the first two weeks of March from 48 p.c within the first two weeks of February.

WhatsApp’s share dropped to 32 p.c from 48 p.c, Megafon stated.

The common Telegram person consumed 101 MB of information a day, in comparison with 26 MB for WhatsApp.

Founded by Russian Pavel Durov, Telegram has lengthy been a well-liked information platform in Russia, with virtually all main media, authorities entities and public figures working content material channels.

“The popularity of the service has grown against the backdrop of restrictions on access to other messengers and social networks,” Megafon stated in an announcement. “The service started actively growing on February 24.”

Russia despatched tens of 1000’s of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it referred to as a particular operation to degrade its southern neighbor’s navy capabilities and root out individuals it referred to as harmful nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to drive it to withdraw its forces.

Read extra:

UK’s Johnson denies Ukraine-Brexit comparison, will not retract comment: Spokesman

Russia armed forces dock large landing support ship near Ukraine’s Mariupol

At least eight killed by shelling in Kyiv’s Podil district: Ukraine authorities