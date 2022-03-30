Telstra CEO Andy Penn to step down

Telstra has introduced that chief Andy Penn will retire later this yr with present CFO Vicki Brady named as his successor.

Telstra chief Andy Penn is stepping down. Credit:Eamon Gallagher

Mr Penn joined Telstra in 2012 as chief monetary officer and has been chief government since 2015. Ms Brady will begin in her new function on September 1. She joined Telstra in 2016 and has been the chief monetary officer since 2019.

Telstra chairman John Mullen mentioned Mr Penn had led the corporate throughout a interval of “significant change” because it implements its T22 technique whereas additionally grappling with the pandemic.

“In recent years, not only has Andy ensured the successful delivery of our T22 commitments, he has provided leadership at what has truly been an extraordinary time as we have navigated both as a company and a nation through the challenges of the pandemic.”