Telstra increases dividend despite profit dip

Telstra can pay shareholders its highest dividend since 2015 regardless of a slight fall in internet revenue and earnings for the total monetary 12 months.

Revenue fell 4.7 per cent from $23.1 billion to $22 billion regardless of progress within the cellular companies division, whereas earnings earlier than curiosity, tax, depreciation and amortisation was $7.3 billion, a fall of 5 per cent. Net revenue for the 12 months was $1.8 billion, down 4.6 per cent.

The outcomes are the ultimate underneath outgoing chief govt Andy Penn, who will probably be changed by his chief monetary officer Vicki Brady.

“When we launched our T22 strategy four years ago, we were in part responding to the operational and financial headwinds created by the rollout of the NBN. We were also responding to the technology innovation we could see around us and the growing rate of digital adoption,” Penn mentioned.