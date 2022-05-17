Temasek subsidiary Fullerton tokenises PE fund on ADDX | temasek, fullerton, addx, oiyee choo, tokenisation, hamilton lane, partners group, pe, private equity, investment, blockchain | FinanceAsia
Private market change, ADDX, has announced the tokenisation of Temasek-backed personal fairness PE agency, Fullerton Fund Management’s fund-of-funds on its platform.
Fullerton joins PE friends Hamilton Lane, Investcorp and Partners Group in exploring fund tokenisation which, as recently appointed ADDX CEO, Oi-Yee Choo, defined, permits them to increase their investor base by decreasing minimal funding measurement.
“In addition, because tokenisation reduces manual processes and the need for multiple intermediaries, it is a cost-efficient channel for fundraisingTokenisation therefore represents a new frontier for funds to expand and grow their AUM assets under management,” she informed FinanceAsia.
Earlier this…
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.