Tembisa 10: Gauteng govt is continuing its intention to sue Independent Media | News24

The Gauteng authorities says it’s nonetheless pursuing authorized motion towards Independent Media over the so-called “Tembisa 10”.

The media group has maintained the infants have been born on the Steve Biko Academic Hospital final 12 months.

It claimed the youngsters have been trafficked in an elaborate scheme, which included docs and nurses.

Independent Media is doubling down on claims that the Tembisa decuplets are actual, however the Gauteng authorities says it’s nonetheless pursuing a case towards the corporate.

Last 12 months, the media home printed a narrative {that a} Tembisa lady, Gosiame Sithole, gave beginning to 10 infants. It claimed the youngsters have been born on the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

But the Gauteng authorities and a number of other different personal hospitals mentioned there was no proof of the beginning.

An impartial, exterior investigation later discovered that Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi was “reckless” to publish the story that Sithole had given beginning, discovering that he had breached Independent Media’s code of conduct.

Despite this, the corporate continued with claims that the alleged infants have been trafficked in an elaborate scheme, which included state establishments, nurses, docs and different well being officers.

In October final 12 months, the corporate launched a six-part documentary to push the trafficking narrative.

On Wednesday, the Pretoria News ran a front-page article, wherein it named an obstetrician “believed to have been involved in the delivery”.

The paper reported that the physician operated in Ekurhuleni and was concerned within the supply on the Steve Biko Academic Hospital. The physician advised the newspaper he had no concept what it was speaking about.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa has confirmed the physician is registered with the physique.

Gauteng authorities spokesperson Thabo Masebe mentioned on Wednesday that they’re nonetheless pursuing authorized motion towards the corporate.

Masebe mentioned: “The state attorney is dealing with the matter. A senior counsel has been briefed and is attending to the matter.”

Last 12 months, the provincial authorities mentioned: “The provincial government cannot stand by while serious allegations are made against nurses, doctors, hospital management and health officials.

These are women and men of integrity, who are working selflessly and honestly every day to save lives and, at times, even risking their own lives.

“The authorities is obligation sure to guard the integrity of all authorities officers in addition to that of public establishments.”

