Tembisa hospital weighed down by staff shortages, ageing infrastructure | Citypress

A scarcity of employees members and ageing and dilapidated infrastructure are a number of the challenges dealing with Tembisa Tertiary Hospital in Gauteng.

This is in accordance with the portfolio committee on public service and administration after its members visited the hospital and Kempton Park’s residence affairs division on Wednesday as a part of its week-long oversight go to programme in Gauteng to evaluate companies rendered by authorities departments and entities.

The portfolio committee’s performing chairperson, Teliswa Mgweba, mentioned the committee was knowledgeable by the hospital’s CEO, Ashley Mthunzi, that it was upgraded from a regional hospital to a tertiary one in 2012, but it surely was nonetheless funded as a regional one.

The hospital renders companies to Tembisa township with a inhabitants of about 2.5 million folks, in addition to surrounding areas in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

“We heard that during weekends, the hospital accommodates many trauma cases, which include stabbing, gunshot and assault victims. According to Mthunzi, there is a shortage of staff members. Currently, the staff complement is 2 300, although it should be 4 000 to cope with the current demand. Mthunzi said the hospital should accommodate referrals only and not walk-in patients,” Mgweba mentioned, including that the hospital required upkeep and funding.

“The hospital needs new equipment, such as an MRI scanner. We heard that it also renders services to unregistered pregnant foreign nationals who go to the hospital a day before they are due to deliver, and this is risky as pregnancies are usually monitored throughout the nine months.” Mgweba mentioned:

However, we commend the CEO for the wonderful work and he ought to proceed with the nice work.

Meanwhile, the committee heard that the division of residence affairs in Kempton Park has had employees vacancies for the previous three years. The centre administration urged the committee to help in guaranteeing that the posts have been stuffed.

“It also came to our attention that the centre provides services to the residents of Tembisa and, ideally, it should be located in the township so that people don’t have to travel long distances to access services. It processes an average of 11 000 smart cards and 12 500 birth registrations per annum,” Mgweba defined, including that there have been greater than 1 000 inexperienced identification books and sensible playing cards that had been sitting uncollected for years.

She mentioned:

According to the centre supervisor, the constructing that accommodates their places of work experiences critical challenges, which embody a scarcity of air flow because the air-conditioning doesn’t work, home windows not opening and the constructing not being compliant with the occupational well being and security requirements.

“Furthermore, the office space that they use to serve the number of people who come to the centre per day for smart cards and birth certificate applications is not enough.”