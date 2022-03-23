Tembisa man charged with beating, raping partner while holding her hostage for 6 months | News24

A Tembisa man was arrested for allegedly holding his accomplice hostage for six months whereas assaulting and raping her.

When the girl was lastly rescued, she couldn’t stroll and her nails have been very lengthy.

The man is presently in hospital after being attacked by the members of the neighborhood.

A forty five-year-old man has been arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping, and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily hurt after it was found that he had allegedly been holding his 35-year-old accomplice hostage for the previous six months.

When the girl was lastly rescued, she couldn’t stroll attributable to an damage sustained allegedly by the hands of the person.

The room during which she had been stored captive was filthy and messy, with garments all over the place. There have been uncovered electrical energy wires on the ground and one other one near the mattress.

A bucket containing urine and tissues was additionally discovered.

While it’s believed that the couple have been boyfriend and girlfriend, police say they’re married.

READ | ‘I feel like I’m in jail in your arms,’ Joburg domestic violence survivor told her husband

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo mentioned that they had acquired a grievance from a involved resident and, upon their arrival, had apprehended the suspect who was taken to hospital following a violent beating from residents.

“It is alleged that the suspect locked his wife inside the room and assaulted her while forcing himself onto her. The matter was reported to the police by a concerned community member and police pounced on the suspect at their rented room in Tembisa.

“The suspect was arrested and brought to hospital below police guard after he was allegedly assaulted by the neighborhood,” Masondo said.

In a recent video posted on Facebook by Voice of Tembisa FM (VOTFM), the woman describes the abuse she had been subjected to since she ran away from her family to stay with the man.

She said:

I arrived here on 4 of October last year and I have been held captive in this house for a period of six months. He beat me on my life with a steel that is thin as a broom on my leg which injured me, and I have not been able to bath. I am unable to use my hands and I am always in this state.

She also claims the last time she went outside was in January, when a few women and a councillor came to ask her about her situation and offer their help.

“Some girls and the councillor have been right here to assist me in January and we sat exterior the home. I modified my story simply when he walked in, telling them that all the things is okay, as a result of I’m frightened of him.

“After the women and the councillor left, he took me inside the room, where he cut the electrical wires, proceeded to pour water inside the washing basket, and threatened to electrocute me, saying I want him to get killed by the community,” she mentioned

In the video, she additionally says she needs to return house, however is scared, as she was warned in regards to the sort of particular person she was courting.

According to Cynthia Dinale, a gender-based violence activist from Tembisa who was one of many first individuals to reach on the scene, the girl had not been in a position to stroll and had not acquired any medical consideration.

READ | Woman escapes after being held captive for 22 years by boyfriend

“The situation is very, very bad. No one was cutting her nails. The room is a mess and it looked like a pigsty. It’s not a place for a human being to live in.”

Dinale additionally informed News24 that the girl informed her that the suspect would usually power himself on her though she was in ache.

“The victim told me that the suspect accused would force himself on her without her consent, even after she told him that her legs are painful. He would insist on sleeping with her anyway,” Dinale added.

In one other video captured by VOTFM, the suspect admits to beating the girl with a metal rod however that he informed her to go to the hospital and he or she refused.

However, he couldn’t reply when requested when final she had taken a shower in addition to why her nails had not been minimize.

“We got into a fight after coming back from a drinking spot and she went to another place after lying to me that she is going to the toilet, I hit her with a steel rod on her leg and that is how she got injured,” the accused mentioned.

In the video the suspect says: “I had to coerce her to brush her teeth but she refuses to cut her nails and I am not going to force her to do that.”

The sufferer mentioned:

I wish to return house, I used to be planning on telling a lie after I get house by saying to them that I received shot by mistake as to keep away from telling them the reality about him abusing me, I’m afraid that they’re going to inform me that I deserved this and would recall the phrases that they informed me about him.

According to Dinale, the person was admitted to hospital on 18 March after some residents determined to take the legislation into their very own fingers and assaulted him.

“The victim is not fine as she can’t walk, she can’t do anything and she needs to be attended to by a physiotherapist. After she is discharged from the hospital, we are planning on taking her to the People Opposing Women Abuse Gender-Based-Violence shelter in Katlehong, and we were able to get hold of her mother,” Dinale added.

Masondo mentioned that the person had not but appeared in court docket due to the accidents he sustained, and that extra prices could also be added following the investigation.

“The suspect was charged with rape, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is expected to appear at Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane mentioned the person was nonetheless in hospital and that the matter had been postponed to 29 March.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.