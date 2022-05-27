“Temperamentally Not Suited…”: Sanjay Manjrekar’s Big Statement On Lucknow Super Giants Captain KL Rahul | Cricket News

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after shedding to Royal Challengers Bangalore within the Eliminator on Wednesday. Chasing a stiff goal of 208, LSG had hope until the time captain Rahul was on the crease. He hit 5 sixes and three fours on his approach to scoring a 58-ball 79. His strike-rate was a modest 136.20. Rahul was dismissed within the nineteenth over by Josh Hazlewood with the scoreboard studying 180/5 in 18.4 overs. Ultimately, LSG misplaced the match by 14 runs.

While Rahul top-scored for LSG within the match, his strike-rate didn’t impress former Indian cricket group participant Sanjay Manjrekar. Rahul, who can be the India captain for the upcoming T20I collection in opposition to South Africa, has not had a strike-rate of 140 or extra within the final 4 editions of the IPL.

“We’ve seen enough of KL Rahul to now know that when he becomes this player, the captain, the key player of the side… I mean Virat Kohli loves that kind of responsibility. Dhoni loved it. I think Rohit Sharma, barring this season, generally likes that kind of responsibility. Maybe KL Rahul temperamentally is not suited to take this kind of responsibility where he is the man who has got to get the job done. They are just made of different mettle and maybe KL Rahul isn’t,” Manjrekar stated on ESPNCricinfo’s show T20 Time:Out.

Manjrekar stated that Rahul is healthier off not taking over the function of the participant who has to complete the match and it’s the coaches who want to clarify this to him.

“As a coach, I would drill that into his head to tell him that I’m not expecting you to win the game. You just go and have fun, and funnily enough, you’ll see the results start coming and that’s why I believe he has a much better strike rate at the international level rather than at the IPL level because he’s just one of the many batters. He’s playing alongside Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and the others, so he just goes out there and expresses himself,” Manjrekar added.