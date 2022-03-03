Temporary Protection Directive could be activated today

The Justice and Home Affairs Council are discussing the Commission’s proposal to activate the Temporary Protection Directive at an additional extraordinary assembly of Justice and Home Affairs ministers. The safety directive would grant Ukrainians fleeing the entrance traces of their residence nation automated non permanent residence permits in EU Countries.

“I must say that I’m so impressed by all the efforts from all the EU citizens who are working there as volunteers… [who] open their homes for people to come live with them,” Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson mentioned. “This is a moment to be proud to be European, but this is also a moment for strong decisions.”

Over a million refugees have arrived in EU international locations since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine final week. Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania have all accepted giant numbers of refugees fleeing the entrance traces. While the EU’s disaster response preparations have been activated, Commissioner Johansson emphasised the necessity for extra funding and extra laws geared toward serving to these impacted by the continued warfare in Ukraine.

“I expect that we will have strong solidarity from all the member states towards the refugees, but also towards the member states who are most affected right now,” Johansson mentioned.

Advertisement

The ministers solely anticipated political settlement right this moment, however there’s widespread good will to make this device operable as shortly as doable. At the second, Hungary has remained skeptical and is saying that this could stay a nationwide, fairly than EU, resolution.

The Justice and Home Affairs Council can be anticipated to debate governance of the Schengen space, the passport-free zone which incorporates most EU international locations in addition to a number of neighbors. At an off-the-cuff assembly in early February, a Schengen Council designed to control the zone was proposed by the French Presidency. Ministers are additionally anticipated to deal with local weather change, Interpol and modifications within the asylum and migration coverage.

Advertisement

Share this text: